|
|
McHale, Janice C.
Janice C. McHale of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on February 28, 2020.
The funeral for Janice will be Wednesday, March 4th at 9:30 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 11:00 am. The calling hours for Janice will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. For the full obituary visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020