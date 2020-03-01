Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa's Church
358 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
View Map

Janice C. McHale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice C. McHale Obituary
McHale, Janice C.
Janice C. McHale of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on February 28, 2020.
The funeral for Janice will be Wednesday, March 4th at 9:30 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 11:00 am. The calling hours for Janice will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. For the full obituary visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -