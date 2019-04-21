MELE, JANICE D. (ACCIARDO)

69, of Johnston, Johnston School Committee Chairwoman passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John "Jay" Mele, who took half her heart with him when he passed.

Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Vincent Acciardo and Gladys (Ferrante) Rossi. Janice was the librarian at St. Thomas School in Providence for many years before retiring.

She was the devoted mother of Alicia A. Mele – Bendza and her husband Irek and Amanda A. Mele; and her pride and joy her loving grandchildren Olyvia, Landon and Ella Jay.

She was the dear sister in-law of Robert and Donna Mele, Joseph and Kathy Mele and Dante Mele.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Church 65 Fruit Hill Ave. Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.

Visiting hours are Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the:

Janice D. Mele Scholarship Fund C/O Johnston School Department 10 Memorial Ave. Johnston, RI 02919.

Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019