Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip Church
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice D. Sweet

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice D. Sweet Obituary
Sweet, Janice D.,
of Smithfield and Watch Hill passed away peacefully Sunday, April 7th 2019, at the Philip Hulitar Hope and Hospice in Providence. Janice was surrounded by her cherished family and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Morris Sweet.
Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Costantino) Decourcy.
Janice is survived by her loving step-son, Robert Sweet, her cousins, Gina Costantino Fugere, Raymond, Thomas, James, and Alfred Costantino.
Janice will be remembered for her smile, endearing heart, and distinctive flair for style.
A Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 9:30 AM in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 4-7 pm. For messages of condolence, please see www.andersonwinfield.net.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now