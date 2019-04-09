|
Sweet, Janice D.,
of Smithfield and Watch Hill passed away peacefully Sunday, April 7th 2019, at the Philip Hulitar Hope and Hospice in Providence. Janice was surrounded by her cherished family and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Morris Sweet.
Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Costantino) Decourcy.
Janice is survived by her loving step-son, Robert Sweet, her cousins, Gina Costantino Fugere, Raymond, Thomas, James, and Alfred Costantino.
Janice will be remembered for her smile, endearing heart, and distinctive flair for style.
A Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 9:30 AM in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 4-7 pm. For messages of condolence, please see www.andersonwinfield.net.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019