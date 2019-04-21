|
Tucker (Aubin), Janice E.
71, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Kent Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Lewis J. and Ann M. (Pelli) Aubin. She is survived by three grandchildren, Amanda Johnson, Susanne Tucker, John H. Tucker III; her daughter-in-law, Lisa J. Kowalik; one brother, Richard L. Aubin, and one sister, Barbara (Aubin) Loffredo. She was the mother of the late John H. Tucker Jr., and sister of the late Raymond J. Aubin. Janice was employed at the Warwick Animal Shelter before retiring, where she served as a volunteer for many years. She was a certified judge for dog shows, a member of the ASPCA, and she was the proud owner of her German Shepherds, Thunder and Lightning.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 8:15 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Clement Church, Long St., at 9 AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours Monday, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Warwick Animal Shelter, 101 Arthur Devine Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019