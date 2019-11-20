|
WALSH, JANICE E.
79, formerly of Warwick, passed away Sunday November 17, 2019 at the Greenville Health Center. She was the wife of the late William Walsh. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Umberto and Genovina Mottola. Janice is survived by her brother John Mottola and his wife Toni of North Scituate and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Leonard, William, Rudolph, Nicholas and Richard Mottola, Margaret Coogan and Angela Ricci. Visitation Monday November 25th 8:30-9:30am in the Winfield & Son's Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Joseph's Church, Danielson Pike, Scituate. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019