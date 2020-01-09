Home

Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY 12832
(518) 642-1122
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY 12832
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
United Church of Granville
More Obituaries for Janice Fairbanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks


1931 - 2020
Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks Obituary
Fairbanks, Janice (Rudd)
Middlebury, VT - Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks, 88, formerly of Barrington RI and Lake Bomoseen, VT, died peacefully January 4th in Burlington, VT
She leaves her beloved husband of 66 years, Richard Fairbanks as well as her children and their spouses: John Fairbanks of Georgia, VT, Steven and Maura Fairbanks of Bristol, RI and Elizabeth and Scott Myers of Cotuit, MA. She also leaves four grandchildren: Jori Fairbanks, Madison Fairbanks, and Tom and Hunter Myers. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Goodspeed and brother, Ralph (Bud) Rudd.
A graduate of Granville High and the University at Albany, SUNY, Janice was a lifelong teacher and librarian in the RI school systems before retiring to Lake Bomoseen.
Calling hours will be held at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY at 10AM- 10:45 AM on Saturday, January 11th, followed by a memorial service at the United Church of Granville at 11AM. Burial will be in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice's name to the Pember Library, 33 W. Main Street ,Granville, NY 12832.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
