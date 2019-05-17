|
CLARK, JANICE H., (Powers)
89, a retired Registered Nurse for Kent Hospital passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late William F. Clark, Jr. and a daughter of the late William E. and Mary (Cooper) Powers. Janice was the beloved mother of Stephen M. Clark, (Carol), John K. Clark, Maureen A. Clark and William F. Clark, III; loving grandmother of Jennifer, William, Katie, Amy, Stephanie and Daniel and the late Olivia Robbins; loving great grandmother of Joshua, Gabriel, Matthew, Elvis, Ava, and Levi; sister of Jean Washington, Carol Woods, and the late Maureen O'Brien, Margery Murphy and William Powers, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Visiting hours Friday, 4-7 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or St Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019