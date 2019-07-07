|
|
DE SARRO HENNIGAR, JANICE H. (CARLONI)
69 of Grieg Court, Coventry passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George J. Hennigar.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Eileen H. (Gonnella) Carloni and the late Agostine B. Carloni.
Janice was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and worked for the North Providence School Department as the Principal's Secretary for many years before retiring. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed the beach, reading and shopping. She was known as "Jewels Jan" by many for her fashionable style.
The light of Janice's life were her three grandchildren who she adored.
She was the loving mother of David De Sarro and his wife Nicole of Cranston and Jennifer Pinheiro and her husband Steven of Johnston. Cherished grandmother "Nana Jana" of Kayla, David Jr., and Charlotte. Beloved sister of Cheryl Gravell & her companion Bill Van Wormer of North Scituate, Susan Carloni of Smithfield, Joseph Carloni and his wife Deborah of Niceville, FL and David Carloni of North Providence. She was the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her devoted companion Daniel Bisset of Coventry.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday at 9:00 am in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a service at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial to follow in the R.I. Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. VISITATION MONDAY 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019