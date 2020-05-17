|
|
VALENTINE, JANICE H. (HARROP)
92, of Alexander Avenue, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Linn Health Care Center, East Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Valentine.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late John M. and Doris (Slater) Harrop, she had lived in Lincoln for thirty-two years, before moving to East Providence in 1985.
Mrs. Valentine worked as a bookkeeper at Harrop's Pharmacy in Pawtucket before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Jude Church, Lincoln.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing and gardening.
She is survived by her loving son, Brother Enoch John Valentine, BSG, of Woonsocket.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. R.I. 02865 would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020