Janice Helen Demers, 74, of North Smithfield died April 27, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. Born September 26, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Harold V. and Helen (Foley) Demers. She was a 1963 graduate of Woonsocket High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from Bryant College. She is survived by her two brothers, Harold V. Demers and his wife Diane of Greenville, RI and Robert J. Demers and his spouse Dennis Balog of Scituate, MA. She was also the beloved aunt of Benjamin K. Demers and his wife Marisa of Altadena, CA and Stephen H. Demers and his wife Alicia of Hoboken, NJ. In addition, she was the proud great aunt of Grant, Emmett, Max and Sasha. Not to be forgotten is Richard F. Potenza, who was like her third brother. She was tragically predeceased by her fiancé and love of her life Terry Walle, who was killed in the Vietnam War. From 1972-1996, Jan was the Executive Assistant to the late Senator Claiborne Pell. After Senator Pell's retirement, she continued to work for him until his passing in 2009, directing the Pell Fund and Pell Awards. Prior to 1972, she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, VA and for the late RI Congressman Fernand St. Germain. Jan's friends loved her for her compassion, loyalty and kind heart. Jan loved politics and she spent many enjoyable hours championing the Democratic Party. She was never shy about offering insightful commentary on the issues of the day, a trait of hers that we loved. Jan lived a fulfilled life. She traveled the world and dined with world leaders, presidents, kings, queens, senators and congressmen, but she always championed those who were in need. She had a wide circle of friends both in Washington, DC and Rhode Island. May warm memories comfort her devoted friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home in Scituate, Massachusetts. A private burial will take place In St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Slatersville, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in Jan's memory should be made to a to help those in need due to the pandemic. From all her family and friends: We will love you, Jan. Forever and some. Kindly visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020