Cranshaw, Janice M.
(Berube), 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 16, 2019 after a long illness. She was the loving wife of the late Robert (Bob) A. Cranshaw for 48 years. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. Berube, Sr. and the late Isabelle (Howard) Berube.
She is survived by her loving children Cheryl Mae McCarthy and her husband Ken of Mansfield, MA and Robert M. Cranshaw of Glocester, RI. She was grandmother to Stephanie McCarthy of Framingham, MA and Katie and Jennifer McCarthy of Mansfield, MA. She was the sister of Gertrude Hall of North Scituate and Cumberland, RI, Marilyn Carpenter of Summerville, SC, and Sharon Lyman and her husband John of Harmony, RI. She was the sister of the late Albert J. Berube, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Friday December 20th from 4-7 pm at Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. Funeral Services will be held Saturday December 21st at 11 am at Robbins Funeral Home followed by burial at North Burial Ground in Providence. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 19, 2019