dear mr oliver and family,

I am so very sorry to hear of Janice's passing. she was loving, funny and had a heart of gold. I worked with her at dress barn and always loved and enjoyed her company. may she rest with the angels and may your memories hold dear, knowing that you will see each other again one day, never to part.

with sincere sympathy,

Janice Fabiano(coastal medical)

janice fabiano

Friend