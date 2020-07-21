1/1
Janice M. (DiChiaro) Oliver
1946 - 2020
OLIVER, Janice M. (DiChiaro)
74, passed on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James M. Oliver, Sr., together they would have celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary this coming September 18th. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Evelyn (Tremblay) DiChiaro.
Janice was a graduate of North Providence High School, Class of 1964 and went on to work in sales for many years at the former Crib & Cradle Furniture Store in North Providence.
Janice was a devout Catholic and a former member of the Women's Guild at St. Theresa Church, Manton Ave., Providence. In more recent years she and her husband were communicants of St. Philip Church in Greenville. In her free time, Janice enjoyed traveling and was above all, an avid shopper. She also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and spending time with her family and many dear friends.
Besides her loving husband, she leaves a son, James M. Oliver, Jr. of North Providence; a sister, Cheryl Contillo and her husband, Michael, of Scituate; a brother, Charles DiChiaro of Woonsocket; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Messier of Cumberland, Carol Watson and her husband, Robert, of Pawtucket and Joan Hallal of Attleboro. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Leo Messier and George Hallal.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. A collation and Celebration of Janice's Life will be held on a later date once restrictions are fully lifted. Due to current State of RI and Health Dept. restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required while in attendance of the Funeral Mass.
Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
JUL
24
Interment
Mount Saint Mary Cemeter
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
dear mr oliver and family,
I am so very sorry to hear of Janice's passing. she was loving, funny and had a heart of gold. I worked with her at dress barn and always loved and enjoyed her company. may she rest with the angels and may your memories hold dear, knowing that you will see each other again one day, never to part.
with sincere sympathy,
Janice Fabiano(coastal medical)
janice fabiano
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jimmy,
So very sorry to hear of the loss of your wife. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. May your memories bring you some comfort at this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Benny Riccio
(B. Riccio Landscaping)
Benny Riccio
July 21, 2020
You were a good neighbor and a even better friend. I will miss our conversations, because we could really bend each others ear. You and Jimmy were two people that I could call if I needed to. Thank you for being my friend.
gloria mitchell
Friend
July 21, 2020
James & Jimmy my condolences go out to you guys and your family. I worked with your wife/mom for years at Crib and Cradle and loved her, she was such a great person. She was always such a spitfire.....May she RIP....
Alan De Palo
July 21, 2020
You were more like a family member than a neighbor. Mr. Oliver and Jimmy, we are so sorry for your loss.
Amy and Mario Andrade
Friend
July 20, 2020
Our friendship will always be cherished and never forgotten. The years are priceless. Will miss you so much but I know you will not suffer any more pain. Love you
Carmine & Tina DiSanto
Friend
July 20, 2020
You will be missed Jan. Many happy times with you and you were always laughing.
Maribeth Marceau
Family
