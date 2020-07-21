OLIVER, Janice M. (DiChiaro)
74, passed on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James M. Oliver, Sr., together they would have celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary this coming September 18th. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Evelyn (Tremblay) DiChiaro.
Janice was a graduate of North Providence High School, Class of 1964 and went on to work in sales for many years at the former Crib & Cradle Furniture Store in North Providence.
Janice was a devout Catholic and a former member of the Women's Guild at St. Theresa Church, Manton Ave., Providence. In more recent years she and her husband were communicants of St. Philip Church in Greenville. In her free time, Janice enjoyed traveling and was above all, an avid shopper. She also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and spending time with her family and many dear friends.
Besides her loving husband, she leaves a son, James M. Oliver, Jr. of North Providence; a sister, Cheryl Contillo and her husband, Michael, of Scituate; a brother, Charles DiChiaro of Woonsocket; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Messier of Cumberland, Carol Watson and her husband, Robert, of Pawtucket and Joan Hallal of Attleboro. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Leo Messier and George Hallal.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. A collation and Celebration of Janice's Life will be held on a later date once restrictions are fully lifted. Due to current State of RI and Health Dept. restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required while in attendance of the Funeral Mass.
Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com