Janice Mabel Anderson
1940 - 2020
Anderson, Janice Mabel
80, of Warwick, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Sunny View Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of Ronald G. Anderson. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Duhaime) Whorf.
Janice worked as a Server for ARA Food Service and was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. She also participated in Prayer for Squares for Cancer Patients.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her daughters, Rhonda L. Martin of Warwick and Kim J. Keller of Warwick, a sister, Sharon Forsstrom of Knoxville, TN, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
She was a sister of the late Joan Wild.
Her Funeral Service will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Warwick. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
July 28, 2020
Dear Ron and Family,

My deepest condolences to you and your family. You guys were the first to welcome us into the Rhode Island church family and the first to meet our girls you will always hold a special place in my heart. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

Stephanie Runner & Family
Stephanie L. Runner
Acquaintance
