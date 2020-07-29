Anderson, Janice Mabel
80, of Warwick, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Sunny View Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of Ronald G. Anderson. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Duhaime) Whorf.
Janice worked as a Server for ARA Food Service and was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. She also participated in Prayer for Squares for Cancer Patients.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her daughters, Rhonda L. Martin of Warwick and Kim J. Keller of Warwick, a sister, Sharon Forsstrom of Knoxville, TN, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
She was a sister of the late Joan Wild.
Her Funeral Service will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Warwick. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, are greatly appreciated.