WRIGHT, JANICE
70, of West Greenwich, passed away peacefully at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Wright. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Claude V. and Dorothy (Baton) Sheldon.
Janice worked as a secretary for the Town of West Greenwich for many years. She enjoyed photography, tending her garden, but above all, Janice took pride in raising and caring for her family.
Janice is survived by her two sons, William "Will" Wright (Heidi) of West Greenwich, and Claude Wright (JoAnn) of West Greenwich; Grandmother of William D. Wright of Coventry, and Bethany Pucino (Phil) of Saunderstown.
At Janice's request, services have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Janice's memory to South County Health (SouthCountyHealth.Org/ways-to-give), or HopeHealth Hospice (HopeHealthCo.Org) would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019