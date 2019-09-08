Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Wright Obituary
WRIGHT, JANICE
70, of West Greenwich, passed away peacefully at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Wright. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Claude V. and Dorothy (Baton) Sheldon.
Janice worked as a secretary for the Town of West Greenwich for many years. She enjoyed photography, tending her garden, but above all, Janice took pride in raising and caring for her family.
Janice is survived by her two sons, William "Will" Wright (Heidi) of West Greenwich, and Claude Wright (JoAnn) of West Greenwich; Grandmother of William D. Wright of Coventry, and Bethany Pucino (Phil) of Saunderstown.
At Janice's request, services have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Janice's memory to South County Health (SouthCountyHealth.Org/ways-to-give), or HopeHealth Hospice (HopeHealthCo.Org) would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries