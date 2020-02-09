Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
48 Highland St.
West Warwick, RI
Janis L. (Gizzarelli) Carbone


1935 - 2020
Janis L. (Gizzarelli) Carbone Obituary
CARBONE, JANIS L. (GIZZARELLI)
84, of Shalom Drive, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital.
She was the beloved wife of the late Americo John Carbone. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late John and Wanda (Taratuta) Gizzarelli. She resided in West Warwick and Palm Bay, FL prior to returning to Warwick in 1998.
Mrs. Carbone was a bookkeeper/office manager at Biltmore Furniture and was also employed at Weight Watchers for many years, where she met many great friends. She was a member of the Shalom Community Tenants Association where she coordinated bus trips to Foxwoods, and loved playing cards and bingo with her friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Bruner and her husband Nathan of San Diego, CA and JoAnn O'Grady of Scituate, RI; a son, John D. Carbone of Monroe, NY; two sisters, Diane Burns of Melbourne, FL and Linda Bertrand of Rumford, RI, and three grandsons, Jacob and Lucas Bruner and Sean O'Grady. She was recently predeceased by her daughter-in-law of thirty-six years, Janice Carbone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 9:00 am in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 48 Highland St., West Warwick. Interment will be private. Visiting hours Monday 4:00-7:00 pm in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick. Since John's passing, Janis had been a longtime supporter of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and her wishes were to continue to support their research. In lieu of flowers contributions to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02445 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
