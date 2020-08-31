Or Copy this URL to Share

BRIGGS, JASMINE ROSEwas born sleeping on August 24, 2020. She was the daughter of Jonathan Briggs, Jr. and Tiffany Bryce. Jasmine also leaves behind her paternal grandparents, Jonathan and Margaret Briggs, Sr.; maternal grandparents, John and Kimberly Bryce; great grandfather, Victor Bryce, Sr. and great grandmother, Nancy Briggs. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins, including her uncle John Bryce, Jr. and James Briggs (Desiree). She was loved and will be missed by many. Her funeral and burial will be private. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com

