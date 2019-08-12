|
ORSON, DR. JAY MARSHALL,
91, passed away on Friday August 9, 2019. A beloved pediatrician, Dr. Orson specialized in pediatric endocrinology and was a Clinical Associate Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics at Brown University. He was born in Yonkers, NY. In 1956, he married actor Barbara (Tuschner) Orson. Together, they raised three children: twin daughters, Beth and Diane, and son Ted.
Dr. Orson was committed to serving children and families from all walks of life across the state and around the world. He co-founded Pediatrics Associates in the early 1960s. Parents would start calling the Orson home every morning at 6:00am, and he'd drive his VW Beetle at all hours in all weather around Rhode Island making house calls. During his career, Dr. Orson traveled to teach and work in Uganda and Australia, and after retiring, volunteered as a reading tutor in the public schools. He also provided expert testimony on complex medical issues for the Social Security Administration well into his 80s.
Dr. Orson was an iconoclast with a unique, inquisitive mind. A great supporter of the arts, he loved to "jog" on Blackstone Blvd, go blue-fishing, and spend time with family and friends.
In addition to his children, he is survived by sons-in-law Tim Moran and Robert Elner, daughter-in-law Iris van der Walde, grandchildren Josh and Jacob Orson, Emily and Max Moran and Julia Elner.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13th at 11:00am at the Redwood Chapel in Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI. Shiva will take place at Tockwotton On The Waterfront, 500 Waterfront Drive, East Providence, RI on Tuesday August 13th from 12:30 – 3:30pm and Wednesday August 14th from 4:00 – 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital – Pediatric Palliative Care, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2019