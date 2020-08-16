JOHNSON, JAY S.
60, an employee for the Warwick School Department passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Karen M. (Quirk) Johnson for 23 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Russell and Dorothea K. (Champagne) Johnson. Jay was the loving father of Hannah M. Johnson, and Ashley D. Johnson; loving brother of Richard S. Johnson (Rita), Bradd Johnson (Yorlenny), Gary Johnson (Lisa), and Joann Millmather (Gerry). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Jay was an avid New England sports fan and enjoyed playing golf, softball, and hockey. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family at the Bonnet Shores Beach Club where he was a lifetime member.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, from 4-7 PM. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com