Jay S. Johnson
JOHNSON, JAY S.
60, an employee for the Warwick School Department passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Karen M. (Quirk) Johnson for 23 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Russell and Dorothea K. (Champagne) Johnson. Jay was the loving father of Hannah M. Johnson, and Ashley D. Johnson; loving brother of Richard S. Johnson (Rita), Bradd Johnson (Yorlenny), Gary Johnson (Lisa), and Joann Millmather (Gerry). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Jay was an avid New England sports fan and enjoyed playing golf, softball, and hockey. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family at the Bonnet Shores Beach Club where he was a lifetime member.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, from 4-7 PM. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
AUG
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
I am so heartbroken to hear this sad news. Jay and I went to school together and grew up
In Norwood ..He was such a great guy and loving father, always had great stories that made me laugh.. You'll always be remembered in my heart .❤
Jackie Chalifoux
Friend
August 16, 2020
Jay was a great person to everyone he ment fun guy to be with Sunday watching the Pat's games at Saratogas we are all going to miss jay sorry for your loss god bless him
Michael Hanley
Friend
August 16, 2020
Karen, Ashley and Hannah,
I am so very sorry to hear this terrible, sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the entire family.
Stacy Healey
Friend
August 16, 2020
Karen and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Steve & Maggie Enderby
Neighbor
August 15, 2020
I am shocked at the passing of Jay. My sincere condolences to the Johnson family at this sorrowful time. I am at a lose for words.
Al Brewer
Coworker
August 15, 2020
Jay I can’t believe your gone you where one of the good guys you will be missed by so many people I will never forget working with you . You had a way of making me laugh even on the bad days and I will keep my Memories of making you nachos every Thursday close to my heart My sincere condolences go to your wife and two beautiful daughters who he loved dearly and talked about all the time
Amanda
Coworker
August 15, 2020
Jay,rest in peace my friend, so sad. Very sorry, our prayers are with Karen, Hannah, Ashley,and all his family. God Speed..
Fred and Cindy Aldrich
Friend
August 15, 2020
I’m truly sorry for the loss of this man we have worked together for many years my God be with his family at this time. So hard to believe.
Mary manson
Coworker
