BRADLEY, Jean A.
82, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Bradley. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Cecile (Lefebvre) Letourneau. Jean had lived in Central Falls before moving to Cumberland. She is survived by her children, Robert Bradley Jr. and his wife Michelle, Maureen Placido and her husband Craig, Michael Bradley and his wife Elizabeth, Richard Bradley and his wife Tarlyn, Patricia Mooney and her husband David, and Steven Bradley, her nine grandchildren, Kelli, Ryan, Anthony, Sean, Matthew, Patrick, Rebecca, Eric, and Katelyn. She also leaves her sisters, Claire Tougas and Marie Nolet. The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
