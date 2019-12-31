|
|
CONLEY, Jean A. (Qualters)
age 88, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home in Barrington surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Martin P. Conley to whom she was married 33 years before his passing in 1990.
Born in Boston, MA a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (McLaughlin) Qualters she was a resident of Barrington for 52 years.
An active parishioner of Holy Angels Church, she was a member of their Women's Guild and a C.C.D. teacher. She was a dedicated 30 year volunteer for Meals On Wheels.
She is survived by one daughter, Janet Conley of Larchmont, NY; three sons, Paul Conley and his wife Nancy of Tarrytown, NY, James Conley of Columbia, MD and Mark Conley and his wife Jennifer of Larchmont, NY; six grandchildren, Matthew, Angela, Peter, Christopher, Jillian and Thomas Conley; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen and Margaret Qualters and Evelyn McMaster.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, 615 Main St., Warren followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Ave., Barrington, RI. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Riverside. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Contributions in her honor may be made to Holy Angels Church, attn.: Social Outreach, 314 Maple Ave., Barrington, RI 02806. For directions and tributes, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 31, 2019