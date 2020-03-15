|
FOURNIER, JEAN A. (LeFEVRE)
89, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was a resident at Christopher Heights Assisted Living in Attleboro, MA, previously living in North Kingstown, RI. She was the wife of the late Alexander J. Fournier. Born in Albany, NY, she was a daughter of the late Raymond G. and Agnes Mary (Meehan) LeFevre, Sr.
Jean was employed as a secretary in the North Kingstown Town Clerk's office for many years before retiring.
Jean is survived by three children: Mark Fournier and wife Michelle, Martin Fournier and wife Kathy, daughter Lisa Hebda, son-in-law Michael Begley and brother, Raymond G. LeFevre Jr. Seven grandchildren: Monique and husband Nate Antaya, Danielle and husband Paul Cole, Dmitry Begley, Jessica and Melanie Fournier and Owen and Jonah Hebda, and four great-grandchildren: Mariella and Sumner Antaya and Lauren and Natalie Cole. She was predeceased by her son, Matthew J. Fournier and siblings: Ernest, Michael and Rev. Robert LeFevre, Maryanne Maloy and Agnes M. Kiley. Her son Michael Fournier passed away February 21, 2020 after a battle with lymphoma.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, RI with interment to follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.
To read the complete obituary visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2020