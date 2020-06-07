McGREGOR, JEAN A.
88, of Greenville, formerly of North Providence and Hyannis, Mass., died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Stillwater Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing Community, Greenville.
She is survived by her cousins, Nancy and Paul O'Toole of Lincoln, Victor and Catherine McGregor of New York, Rev. Stuart McGregor, Graeme McGregor and Ernest McGregor all of Cape Town, South Africa, and Sally and David Boisclair of West Kingston.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.