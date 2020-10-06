1/1
Jean A. (Cahill) Snow
SNOW, JEAN A. (CAHILL)
77, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Milton R. Snow, Sr. Born in South Kingstown, Jean was the only child of the late Maurice and Phyllis (Smith) Cahill.
She was employed by the Town of Narragansett as a bus monitor for over 20 years before retiring in 2017. Jean was previously employed by South County Hospital in the housekeeping department. She also ran her own daycare as a registered daycare mother in addition to raising her three children. Jean enjoyed knitting blankets and baking. Her congo squares and magic bars were second to none and were most requested during the holidays.
She leaves behind three children, Jeanette A. Snow, Brian K. Snow McGillivray (partner, John McGillivray), and Milton R. Snow, Jr.; and five grandchildren, Dalton P. Snow, Brandon, Leonard, William, and Brianna McGillivray Snow.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home of North Kingstown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 am on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. A private graveside service will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
