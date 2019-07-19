|
BOSS, JEAN ANN (BUCKLEY)
78, of Warwick, died on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert M. Boss, Jr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Bartholomew J. and Myrtle (Carter) Buckley.
Jean was a graduate of Central High School in Providence. She went on to work as a manager for Sears Inc. until her retirement. She was an active member of the Friendly Mixers Square Dance Club and was an accomplished artist. Many of her works were displayed at both the Wickford and Scituate Art Festivals. She was a faithful communicant of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Robert M. Boss, III and his wife Rebecca of Harmony and Bart J. Boss of Warwick, two sisters, Linda Reynolds and Nancy Wallace of Warwick and four grandchildren.
She was a sister of the late Maureen Mancyak.
Her funeral service will be held at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3 PM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service at the funeral home from 1-3 PM. Burial in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 3257 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on July 19, 2019