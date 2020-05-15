|
|
Owen, Dr. Jean B.
Dr. Jean Owen of West Chester, passed away on May 12, 2020, after suffering head injuries during a fall at her home. She was the daughter of John and Beatrice (Woolley) Tingley. She grew up in Seekonk, Massachusetts and graduated from Classical High School in Providence, Rhode Island in 1967.
Most recently, she worked as a consultant for projects involving quality improvement in medical practices. She served as Senior Director for the Patterns of Care Study from 1989 to 2013 at the American College of Radiology Clinical Research Center in Philadelphia (ACR). She was awarded an Honorary Membership in the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) in 2013. She co-authored over 100 abstracts and presentations and was co-author of more than 80 papers and manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals. She continued her work reviewing manuscripts for scientific publications until her untimely passing.
Jean graduated Magna Cum Lauda from Harvard College in the field of Economics in 1971. She received a Ph.D. in Economics from Boston College in 1980. She held professional positions at the Harvard School of Public Health, University of Massachusetts at Lowell and the Health Data Institute, Inc. prior to working at ACR. She received a Visiting Fellow award from the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science as an invited participant for an International Workshop at the National Cancer Center, Tokyo, Japan and lectured at the Universities of Tokyo, Osaka and Hiroshima.
Jean is survived by her husband of 50 years, Albert, her sister Lois Wyatt of Virginia, her nephew, Ian Wyatt of North Carolina, and her nieces, Laura Hauswald of Washington State and Sarah Wyatt of Washington DC as well as three grand-nephews and a grandniece.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to: , PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 and/or The Philadelphia Orchestra, One South Broad Street, 14th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107, www.philorch.org and/or WRTI-FM, 1509 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, 3rd Floor Philadelphia, PA 19121 www.wrti.org and/or Heifer International, 1 World Avenue Little Rock, AR 72202 www.heifer.org and/or The Nature Conservancy 2101 North Front Street Building #1, Suite 200 Harrisburg, PA 17110, www.nature.org.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020