|
|
Barry, The Rev. Jean
The Rev. Jean Barry, age 75 of Charlestown RI, died peacefully at home on Monday February 18, 2019. She was the beloved partner of Arthur "Zeke" Olsen. She was the mother of Brian M. Olsen, Rebecca Olsen Cloutier, and Barry F. Olsen. She leaves three grandchildren whom she adored; Kelsey Jean Turner, Kevin James Olsen, and Victoria Grace Olsen. She is survived by her brother Bernard J. Barry of Cranston and was the sister of the late Linda A. Barry Caniglia. She also leaves many nieces and nephews who thought the world of her as she did of them. Jean was among the first class of vocational Deacons to be ordained in the Episcopal Diocese of RI in 1985. Her calling eventually led her to championing the plight of the homeless. Her leadership at the WARM Center built that ministry into a major social service agency in the town of Westerly. Her entire life was dedicated to advocacy and social justice for refugees, the hungry, and the poor, always with respect and dignity. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 15 Lower College Rd, Kingston, RI on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM, followed by a reception and light lunch. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to WARM Center, 56 Spruce St, Westerly RI 02891.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019