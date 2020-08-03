Murphy, Jean Claudette86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hancock Park Nursing and Rehab in Quincy, MA surrounded by her family. She was formerly of Warwick, where she lived with her sister Corinne Bellavance for the last 20 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late George and Adelaide (Mello) Murphy.Jean was a Parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Warwick. She had a deep faith in God. Jean loved the music of Perry Como and watching her favorite TV show the Golden Girls. Jean mostly loved spending time with her family and helping them in many ways. She was an inspiration to her family and friends with her upbeat spirit and smile. If you were having a bad day Jean would sing you a few lines of "You Are My Sunshine" and things seemed to get better. Her positive influence on the lives of those who knew her will never be forgotten.She is survived by her loving siblings, Barbara A. Carroll of Coventry, Addie C. Silva of Warwick, Ronald G. Murphy of Myrtle Beach, SC, Corinne J. Bellavance of Warwick, and twenty-one nieces and nephews whom she adored, and helped raise.She was a sister of the late George A. Murphy, Donald D. Murphy and Kathryn F. Rezendes.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd. Warwick. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: The Resident's Recreation Fund of Hancock Park Nursing Home, 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169, or St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd. Warwick, RI 02886, are greatly appreciated.