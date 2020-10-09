HOLMES, JEAN D. (WILKIE)
87, of Jamestown and formerly of West Warwick, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was the wife of Robert J. "Bob" Holmes for 68 years. Born in East Greenwich, she was the daughter of the late James K. and Dorothy (Gelinas) Wilkie.
Jean loved to cook, golf and entertain for family and friends.
She was the mother of Robert J. "Bobby" Holmes Jr. and his companion Paula, of West Warwick, David A. Holmes and his companion Chris of Florida, and Diane J. Miller and her "favorite son-in-law" Toby Miller of West Warwick. Jean was the caring grandmother of Perry Miller (Beckie) and Alexis Miller (Adam). Jean was the sister of the late Bob Wilkie and Jimmy Wilkie.
Per Jean's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. iannottifh.com