1/1
Jean D. (Wilkie) Holmes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLMES, JEAN D. (WILKIE)
87, of Jamestown and formerly of West Warwick, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was the wife of Robert J. "Bob" Holmes for 68 years. Born in East Greenwich, she was the daughter of the late James K. and Dorothy (Gelinas) Wilkie.
Jean loved to cook, golf and entertain for family and friends.
She was the mother of Robert J. "Bobby" Holmes Jr. and his companion Paula, of West Warwick, David A. Holmes and his companion Chris of Florida, and Diane J. Miller and her "favorite son-in-law" Toby Miller of West Warwick. Jean was the caring grandmother of Perry Miller (Beckie) and Alexis Miller (Adam). Jean was the sister of the late Bob Wilkie and Jimmy Wilkie.
Per Jean's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Diane and Toby I am so sorry for your devestating loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Leslie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved