SIRAVO, JEAN E. (Rodman)
88, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Nancy J. Latendresse and the late Billy Siravo, III and Robert Siravo.
Her Funeral will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 8:30AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy., Mapleville. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, W. Warwick. Visitation Tuesday from 4-8PM.
For complete Obituary and Online Condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019