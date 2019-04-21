Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:30 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Help Church
1063 Victory Hwy.
Mapleville, RI
SIRAVO, JEAN E. (Rodman)
88, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Nancy J. Latendresse and the late Billy Siravo, III and Robert Siravo.
Her Funeral will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 8:30AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy., Mapleville. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, W. Warwick. Visitation Tuesday from 4-8PM.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
