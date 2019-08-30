Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Verdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Verdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Verdon Obituary
Verdon, Jean E.
Jean Elizabeth Verdon, 92, of Franklin, NH, passed away on August 23, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with her family by her side. One of Jean's biggest passions in her life was in helping others that were in need. She also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in her lovely garden. But, most of all, Jean very much loved her husband, Jim, "Dad", of 71 beautiful years together and her children for which her kindness and generosity could not have been greater. Jean is survived by her husband James K Verdon Sr., her children Jean E Verdon of Northbridge, MA, James K Verdon Jr., and wife Diane of Port Charlotte, FL, Joyce E Verdon of Laconia, NH, and June E Laprade and husband William of Meredith, NH. Along with 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a sister, Pearl Dellinger and her husband Ralph of Woonsocket, RI. Jean is predeceased by her parents Peter and Bernadette Tessier and a brother Donald Tessier. The family wishes to have a Memorial Service later. In lieu of flowers a donation in Jean's name can be made to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.