Jean F. (Garrity) D'Amico
D'AMICO, JEAN F. (GARRITY)
69, passed away June 19, 2020. Daughter of Muriel M. Garrity and the late John F. Garrity Jr.; mother of Julie A. Zaccagnini, Jayson J. and Jerry V. D'Amico.
For complete obituary, visit www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
