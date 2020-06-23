D'AMICO, JEAN F. (GARRITY)
69, passed away June 19, 2020. Daughter of Muriel M. Garrity and the late John F. Garrity Jr.; mother of Julie A. Zaccagnini, Jayson J. and Jerry V. D'Amico.
For complete obituary, visit www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
69, passed away June 19, 2020. Daughter of Muriel M. Garrity and the late John F. Garrity Jr.; mother of Julie A. Zaccagnini, Jayson J. and Jerry V. D'Amico.
For complete obituary, visit www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.