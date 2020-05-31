DeGRAIDE, JEAN F.

97, of Hill St., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare in Coventry. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor N. (Ferretti) DeGraide.

A lifelong resident of Coventry, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Corona (Joubert) DeGraide.

Jean (Gene) DeGraide's broadcast career started while serving our country in the US Navy during WWII, serving 18 months in the Asiatic Theatre where he was asked to read the news on a bullhorn to the troops each day. He was Honorably Discharged a 1st Class Petty Officer.

Upon returning home, he began using his talent on WWON, Woonsocket - and quickly moved on to WJAR Radio Providence where he entertained Rhode Islanders for over 2 decades with music, shows and stunts on TV 10 and later joined WKRI (West Warwick) to host a morning show where his folksy charm and love of people shined for years.

Gene loved being "Jungle Gene" on the show, "Rahmah of the Jungle" where he showcased animals from the zoo and showed Tarzan videos. He emceed many charitable events as well as Miss Rhode Island Pageants through the years, and was moderator of the Harris Fire & Lighting District of Coventry for 14 years. Gene's broadcast career from 1947 to 1984 ended and "Gentleman Gene" then took his people skills to Tasca Ford and Automotive in Seekonk where he served as a Greeter and Good Will Ambassador for decades.

He loved his family and work and was named 1961-1962 Disk Jockey of the Year by Movie Mirror Magazine, 1975 Citizen of the year in Coventry by the Chamber of Commerce, and also honored by the R.I. Radio Hall of Fame as their first inductee in 2008.

He was a member of the Phenix Sportsman Club of West Warwick, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), former Secretary of the Harris Bridge Commission that built the Harris Bridge in Coventry, and former member of the West Warwick Lions Club and the Providence Jaycees.

He is survived by two sons, Gary DeGraide and his wife Susan of Crestwood, KY and Brad DeGraide and his wife Joanne of Coventry; four grandchildren, Adam, Neil, Matthew and Heather DeGraide; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was a brother of the late Armand and Anna Dunn.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, Gene's Mass of Christian Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Church and Interment with Military Honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, will be private for the family. Visiting hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI 02809 would be appreciated. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store