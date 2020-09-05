PEREIRA, JEAN FRANCES (McADAMS)died peacefully at the home of her youngest son on September 1, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1925 in Pawtucket, RI to Catherine (McNiff) McAdams and Edward Simpson Douglas McAdams. She is predeceased by her three brothers, John, Edward and Robert.She wed Edmund S. Pereira in 1949 to whom she was happily married for 69 years until his death in 2018. She spent most of her adult life in East Providence where she was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Church and an active member of the Holy Rosary Sodality.Jean loved to meet new people and could start a conversation with anyone. After her husband Ed's retirement, they spent many winters in Greenacres, FL where she enjoyed swimming, playing bingo and socializing. She was a devoted mother to her children, was incredibly proud of her granddaughters and delighted in spending time with her great grandchildren.In her later years she moved to the Village at Waterman Lake where she took advantage of every opportunity to meet and socialize with new friends.Jean is survived by her daughters Donna Pereira (the late C. Drew Morten) of San Antonio, TX and Carol Lothrop of Portsmouth, NH and her sons Edmund Pereira (Nancy) of East Providence, Ken Pereira (Dianna) of Cranston, and Tom Pereira (Jody) of Foster. She will be deeply missed by grandchildren Amelia Edelman (Christopher), Shannon Van Splunder (Gregg), Kerri Lothrop, Nikki Pereira, Kayleigh Pereira, Courtney Berg (Tyler), Matthew and Darren Greco, and Emily Pereira, by her great grandchildren John, Charlotte and Walter Edelman, Ginny and Finn Van Splunder, Orrin and Lily Berg and Roxanne and Leon Green and by her former daughter-in-law, Colleen Rossi. Jean was also very close to sister-in-law, Madeline Pereira and nephew Doug and Deb Pereira and leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday (9/8) from 8am -9am in St. Francis Xavier Church, 81 N. Carpenter St., East Providence followed by a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 9am. Burial will be private at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery due to COVID restrictions.In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Francis Xavier Church would be greatly appreciated.