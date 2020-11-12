1/1
Jean G. Palumbo
Palumbo, Jean G.
93, of Johnston, passed on November 8, 2020. She was the wife of Armand DiRaffaele.
She also leaves her sons, David Palumbo (Linda) of Harmony, and Anthony Palumbo of Warwick, her grandchildren, Joyce Gordon, Jill Palumbo, Sarah Palumbo, and Katie Palumbo, and two great-grandchildren.
A private service will take place in Spring, 2021. Contributions in Jean's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of RI: www.alz.org/ri. For complete obituary and condolences, please visit andersonwinfield.net

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
