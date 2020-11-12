Palumbo, Jean G.
93, of Johnston, passed on November 8, 2020. She was the wife of Armand DiRaffaele.
She also leaves her sons, David Palumbo (Linda) of Harmony, and Anthony Palumbo of Warwick, her grandchildren, Joyce Gordon, Jill Palumbo, Sarah Palumbo, and Katie Palumbo, and two great-grandchildren.
A private service will take place in Spring, 2021. Contributions in Jean's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of RI: www.alz.org/ri
. For complete obituary and condolences, please visit andersonwinfield.net