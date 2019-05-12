|
DEGRAIDE, JEAN J.
86, of Coventry, passed away, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Husband of Mildred Rose (DeGregory) Degraide. Born in West Warwick to the late Jean and Yvonne (Blanchette) Degraide.
He was predeceased by his sister Lucy Cournoyer. Surviving are his brothers Henry and Maurice Degraide and his sister Claire Enos.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, West Warwick. Interment at the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. For full obituary see iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019