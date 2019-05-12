Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Degraide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean J. Degraide

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean J. Degraide Obituary
DEGRAIDE, JEAN J.
86, of Coventry, passed away, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Husband of Mildred Rose (DeGregory) Degraide. Born in West Warwick to the late Jean and Yvonne (Blanchette) Degraide.
He was predeceased by his sister Lucy Cournoyer. Surviving are his brothers Henry and Maurice Degraide and his sister Claire Enos.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, West Warwick. Interment at the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. For full obituary see iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now