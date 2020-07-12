RIENDEAU, JEAN LEO
age 93, passed away Sunday, July 5th. A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, husband to the late Doris (St. Jean) Riendeau and married for 63 years. He was a proud WWII Navy veteran and father to the late Denise Boucher. He leaves 4 children (Diane Encarnation, Yolande, Jean and Gerard), 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Funeral information can be seen at www.FournierandFournier.com
. Condolences can be sent to Diane Encarnation, 170 Providence Pike, Unit 63, North Smithfield, RI 02896. Remote viewing of the funeral service will be available at 11:00 using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid98774530
.