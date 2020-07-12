1/1
Jean Leo Riendeau
{ "" }
RIENDEAU, JEAN LEO
age 93, passed away Sunday, July 5th. A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, husband to the late Doris (St. Jean) Riendeau and married for 63 years. He was a proud WWII Navy veteran and father to the late Denise Boucher. He leaves 4 children (Diane Encarnation, Yolande, Jean and Gerard), 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Funeral information can be seen at www.FournierandFournier.com. Condolences can be sent to Diane Encarnation, 170 Providence Pike, Unit 63, North Smithfield, RI 02896. Remote viewing of the funeral service will be available at 11:00 using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid98774530.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 11, 2020
Diane just saw you Fathers obit very sorry for your loss. When i saw it I remembered the Sundays at Flynn's Beach (good memories) with the Moyen's, Lambert's, your family and my family fun was had by all.

Ron LaBarre I married one of your classmates Sandi Dandenault
Ronald H. Labarre
Friend
