1/1
Jean Louise Doyle
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOYLE, JEAN LOUISE
a longtime academician and feminist, died in Providence, Rhode Island, on August 20 after a long illness.
Ms. Doyle was born on June 29, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to Winfield Goldsmith Doyle and Mildred Gogolick Doyle. Raised in Cleveland, she went to Shaker Heights High School and graduated from Oberlin College, class of 1965. After obtaining a Ph.D. in political science from Boston University in 1972, she took a faculty position at UMass Dartmouth, specializing in China and international affairs. She remained there until her retirement in 2002, having served for many years as department chair and, later, Assistant Dean and Acting Dean of the College of Liberal Arts.
Ms. Doyle, a proud feminist, was politically involved through much of her life. In her college years, she actively supported the Civil Rights Movement and the Anti-Apartheid cause. During the 1970s she was a leader of the Boston branch of the Committee of Concerned Asian Scholars (CCAS), an organization opposed to the Vietnam War, and was a member of a CCAS delegation to China in 1972 that met with Premier Chou En-lai. After moving to Providence in 1978, she lobbied regularly for the Rhode Island Women's Political Caucus.
Shortly after retiring in 2002, Ms. Doyle volunteered with the Lifelong Learning Community, an adult learning organization in Providence. She served on the organization's Curriculum Committee and coordinated courses on such subjects as China, Russia, Al Quaeda, and the 1960s.
In her free time Ms Doyle was a devoted gardener, a zealous reader, and an adventurous traveller. Her friends knew her for her independence, unpretentiousness, and generosity. She was a skeptic to the last about unprovable claims. And she had a fine sense of humor, including about herself.
Ms. Doyle is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Sanford; her children Melanie Sanford and Andrew Sanford; and three grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Oberlin College (Oberlin College, P.O.Box 72110, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002). Services private owing to current conditions. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved