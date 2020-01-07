Home

St Augustine's Parish
639 Mount Pleasant Ave
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 831-3503
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church
639 Mount Pleasant Ave
Providence, RI
View Map
CARDARELLI, JEAN M. (Bifulco)
70, of North Providence passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Anthony J. Cardarelli.
Born in Providence, she was the loving daughter of Eugene and Justine (Pagliaro) Bifulco of Cranston.
Jean was a teacher in the North Providence School Department for 29 years before retiring.
Besides her husband and parents, she was the devoted mother of Kevin Cardarelli and his wife Leslie of Scituate and Mark Cardarelli and his wife Bethany of Warwick; loving grandmother to Matthew, Autumn, Grayson and Angelica; and dear sister of Steven Bifulco of Cranston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church 639 Mount Pleasant Ave. Providence. Burial will be private.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: P.O. Box 1000-Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
