Jean M. (Pearson) Cataldo
CATALDO, JEAN M. (PEARSON)
74, of Wilshire Way, passed away at Kent Hospital with her loving family by her side on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Bernard J. and Antoinette D. (Sylvester) Pearson.
A retired customer service representative for Verizon Telephone Company, Jean previously worked as a transcriber at Rhode Island Medical Imaging. She was a former secretary at St. John the Baptist Church in Pawtucket, as well as working in their food kitchen and food pantry. She also volunteered at the Women's Abuse Crisis Center and was a special needs teacher in the Pawtucket School Department.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Cataldo (Jennifer) of Coventry and Vincent Cataldo (Donna Ruggiero) of Providence; two brothers, Bernard Pearson (Annette) of Attleboro and Robert Pearson (Mariette) of Fall River; a sister, Doris Pepin (Ronald) of Pawtucket; 4 grandchildren, Anthony, Christina, Joseph and Sydney and many nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Joan T. Humes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. John the Baptist Church, 69 Quincy Ave., Pawtucket, RI. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
