GOFTON, JEAN M. (KENNEDY)
58, Friday, March 8, 2019. Wife of Jeffrey D. Gofton. She was born in Providence to the late Robert S. and Margaret (Moran) Kennedy.
Surviving are her children, Jeffrey A., Zachary R. and McKenzie M. Gofton, two sisters Deborah Kennedy and Kathleen Turchetta and a brother James M. Kennedy.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the IANNOTTI FUNERAL HOME, 451 Washington St. (Rte. 117), Coventry. A service at IANNOTTI FUNERAL HOME will be Friday, March 15 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. For full obituary see Iannottifh.com
