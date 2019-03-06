|
|
SCLAMA, JEAN M.
69 of Burr Street, Cranston passed away February 25, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Adeline (Pelligrini) Sclama. Jean along with her late sister owned and operated Twin's Beauty Salon. She was the sister of the late Joseph Sclama and her twin, Joan Procaccianti and aunt of Anthony DeFalco and his wife Kathleen and their son Dominic and his wife Jaqueline and Lisa and Brian Sclama. Jean's funeral services were private. www.romanofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019