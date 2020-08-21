KANACZET, JEAN MARIE
(Barry), 69, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her cherished summer home at Roy Carpenter's Beach, Matunuck, where she was loved by many. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Kanaczet and a daughter of the late Thomas and Jeanette (McHale) Barry. She was employed at New England Institute of Technology and a retired library clerk at Warwick Veterans Memorial High School. She was also an active member of the Roy Carpenter's Beach Association, having served as association president and board member. In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Kevin Kanaczet and his wife Mary-Jane, David Kanaczet, daughter Julie Peters and her husband Derek; sisters, Nancy Stevenson, Joan Barry, Coleen Sivo, and Karen Casperson; grandchildren, Kevin and Andrew Kanaczet, Aiden, Austin, Keegan, and Kolton Peters.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 3-6 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 24 at 11 am in St. Clement Church, Long St. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jean Kanaczet Memorial Scholarship Fund via her GoFundMe page https://bit.ly/32dgDhV
