Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Star of the Sea
864 Point Judith Road
Narragansett, RI
View Map
Jean Marie Ricciardi Obituary
RICCIARDI, JEAN MARIE
81, of North Providence and Narragansett passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Narragansett. She was the beloved wife of Guido P. Ricciardi. Jean was born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Grace Paolino. Jean graduated from Bryant College with a Business Degree. She was an Executive Secretary for Brownell & Field Company, (later bought by Autocrat, LLC), and worked for several law firms as a legal secretary while raising her family. In her youth, she also worked for her father, a successful, self-employed jewelry manufacturer in Providence. Jean was a parishioner at Mary Mother of Mankind Church in North Providence and later St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Narragansett where she and Guido where active volunteers and served in the church choir. Jean also served as a committee member for the DaVinci Center for Community Progress in North Providence. Jean enjoyed tennis, card playing with friends, reading, traveling and beach going. She also loved to watch figure skating and was a huge Patriots fan. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her three children and nine grandchildren, who she adored and loved playing Rummikub with. She leaves three children, Paul H. Ricciardi and his wife Rosella of Scituate, Steven P. Ricciardi and his wife Marisa of Greenville, and Gina M. Ricciardi Fattore and her husband Michael Fattore of East Greenwich, and grandchildren, Nicholas, Eric, Alison, Victoria, Gianna, Jake, Luca, Alexa, and Nikki. The funeral will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI, at 8:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Mary's Star of the Sea, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett, RI. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery, 73 Church St., Cranston, RI. Calling hours will be held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, on Tuesday, October 15th, from 5-8PM. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jean Ricciardi's memory to the by going to or call 1-800-227-2345. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 12, 2019
