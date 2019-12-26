|
MAROLLA, JEAN N. (CHRISTOPHER)
84, formerly of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo D. Marolla.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Adelaide (Centazzo) Christopher.
Jean was employed at the Department of Labor & Training for many years before her retirement.
She is survived by her loving children, Lori (Marolla) DeSimone and her husband Louis and Daniel Marolla and his wife Joan. She is also survived by a sister, Carol Barrows and cherished grandchildren, Jessica (DeSimone) Warren, Jillian DeSimone and Jason Marolla. She was the sister of the late Roberta Duluk.
Her funeral will be Saturday at 10am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Anthony's Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Entombment will follow at Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum, St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Friday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI. 02904. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2019