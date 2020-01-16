|
|
DEMERS, JEAN P. "JOHN"
87, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Husband of the late Stephanie (Glod) Demers and step-father of Christine Carroll and the late Kathleen Stratton.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, followed by Committal Prayers and Military Honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020