Services

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery
Exeter, RI
View Map
Jean P. "John" Demers Obituary
DEMERS, JEAN P. "JOHN"
87, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Husband of the late Stephanie (Glod) Demers and step-father of Christine Carroll and the late Kathleen Stratton.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, followed by Committal Prayers and Military Honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
