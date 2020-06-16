Jean P. (Przybysz) Martin
1946 - 2020
MARTIN, Jean P. (Przybysz)
74, passed Friday, June 12, 2020. Mother of Robert and Shane Martin both of Seekonk. VISITATION Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Face coverings are required, and social distancing must be observed. Full Obituary: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

