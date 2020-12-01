REED, JEAN R. (PALMIERI)of North Providence, passed away on November 29, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Anthony Guccione for 37 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Margaret (Ricci) Palmieri.Jean worked for Carol Cable Company before retiring.A loving mother, she is survived by three children, Joseph Goneconto of North Providence, Richard Goneconto of Burrillville, and Gail Goneconto of North Providence.Due to current restrictions, Jean's Mass will be private.