1/1
Jean R. (Palmieri) Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REED, JEAN R. (PALMIERI)
of North Providence, passed away on November 29, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Anthony Guccione for 37 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Margaret (Ricci) Palmieri.
Jean worked for Carol Cable Company before retiring.
A loving mother, she is survived by three children, Joseph Goneconto of North Providence, Richard Goneconto of Burrillville, and Gail Goneconto of North Providence.
Due to current restrictions, Jean's Mass will be private.
www.robbinsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved