Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL
1100 New London Ave.
Cranston, RI
Shiva
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
At Jean Siegel's Late Residence
Jean Siegel Obituary
SIEGEL, JEAN
89, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Miriam Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Maurice Siegel. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Stanley and Sarah (Leavitt) Peirce, she was a longtime resident of Cranston. Jean attended Rhode Island College. She was a founding member of Temple Sinai and its Sisterhood and a life member of Miriam Hospital Women's Association, Hadassah, ORT and the former JHA Women's Auxiliary. Jean was also an avid duckpin bowler.
Devoted mother of Abbie Ganin and her husband, Steven, of Jericho, NY, Harlan Peirce Siegel and his wife, Risé, of Farmington Hills, MI, Bonnie Brout and her husband, Douglas, of Little Compton, RI and Melissa Daley and her husband, Brian, of Onancock, VA. Dear sister of the late Marilynn Peirce Harnick. Loving grandmother of Ashley (Yaron), Danielle (Michael), Corey, Kaley, Dillon (Isabella) and Dustin. Cherished great grandmother of Sophie.
Funeral services will be held FRIDAY at 10:30 a.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Sinai, 30 Hagen Ave., Cranston, RI 02920 or the . Shiva will be observed at her late residence on Friday from 2-4 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2019
