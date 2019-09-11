Home

Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cranston Christian Fellowship Church
1114 Scituate Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Cranston Christian Fellowship Church
1114 Scituate Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Jean Swanson Westcott Obituary
WESTCOTT, JEAN SWANSON
Jean Swanson Westcott 71, passed away on September 8, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. Visiting hour and Memorial Service will both be held on Saturday September 14th in the Cranston Christian Fellowship Church 1114 Scituate Avenue Cranston, RI 02921. Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00pm followed by the Memorial Service at 6:00pm. Refreshments to follow. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.thebutterfieldhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
