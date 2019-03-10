Home

Jeanette Jean (Quattrucci) Santos

Jeanette Jean (Quattrucci) Santos
SANTOS, JEANETTE, JEAN (QUATTRUCCI)
79, of East Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene A. Santos, Sr.
She leaves three children: Steven Santos (Diane), Lori Ullrich, and Eugene Santos (Pamela). Jeanette leaves nine grandchildren: Keith Santos (Caitlin), Sarah Dulac (Andrew), Matthew Santos (Ericka), Andrea Ullrich, Emily Santos, Charlie, Santos, Hannah Santos, Carter Santos, and Elijah Santos. She leaves two great-grandchildren: Rachel and Elias. Jeanette was the sister of Evelyn Cardullo, Helen Castro, and Shirley DiPietro.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871 - visitingnursehh.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
